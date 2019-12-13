JANESVILLE

The private guards who handle security at the front entry of the Rock County Courthouse will not start carrying firearms, the county board decided Thursday night.

Board members voted 23-2 against approving a change in the contract with guard provider Global Security Services.

Several board members seemed to favor replacing the guards with Rock County sheriff’s deputies, a change the board’s General Services Committee rejected when it tabled the idea in February.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said if deputies took over security screenings at the front door Jan. 1, the increased cost would be about $100,000 for 2020.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said deputies could take over Jan. 1 when Global’s contract comes up for renewal. But Knudson said he would prefer more time to develop policies and procedures and to train deputies to staff the metal detector checkpoint through which all courthouse visitors must pass.

Board member Brent Fox asked about using retired deputies. Knudson said he would look into that, but he wasn’t sure enough of them would be available.

A lot of the details of such a changeover would need to be worked out, board member Betty Jo Bussie said.

Several members suggested assigning the board’s Public Safety and Justice Committee to work with the sheriff’s office to plan for a change from private guards to deputies.

Board member Rick Richard asked to see data suggesting the less-costly private guards would be less effective than deputies.

Knudson said he worries about the unarmed guards at the entrance, where he said an attack is most likely.

But if those guards were armed, Knudson foresees problems with coordination with deputies and chain of command in the event of an attack.

Armed deputies now provide security in the rest of the courthouse. Courtroom bailiffs also are armed.

Board member Kaelyb Lokrantz asked who would handle disturbances just outside the front entrance. Knudson said deputies would and that the private guards have no authority there.

Board member Terry Fell said those at the front entrance should be armed.

“If something happened down here, the public would really wonder why we don’t have armed security down there,” Fell said. “You’d have a major news media circus going on wondering why we hadn’t done that.”

Board member Ron Bomkamp said armed guards are needed as a deterrent.

“Something like this can’t wait,” Bomkamp said. “We owe it to the employees here and the people who come to the courthouse to make it as safe as possible. And with recent events we just had here in Wisconsin, we shouldn’t be waiting on this.”

Board member Yuri Rashkin said safety, not cost, is the issue. He said he prefers deputies.

Deputies would provide better accountability, transparency and communication, Rashkin said

The resolution that would have armed the private guards cited a report by the National Center for State Courts that said judges and courthouses are under an increasing threat of violence.

“Every working day, courthouses are visited by a large number of citizens, many of whom may be disgruntled and angry to the point of becoming lawbreakers,” the report states.

“Moreover, courthouses, which represent the ideals of democracy in American society, have become symbolic targets for anti-government extremists and terrorists,” according to the report.