JANESVILLE

The Rock County Board on Thursday rejected a proposal implementing term limits on board committees.

The resolution would have limited supervisors to two consecutive two-year terms on standing committees. Supervisors who hit the limit would need to take a year off before rejoining a committee.

The resolution, drafted by Supervisor Yuri Rashkin, was voted down 19-4 with one supervisor abstaining and three supervisors absent.

Supervisor Dave Homan said he doesn’t completely oppose term limits, but the proposed four-year limit is too short.

“If you’re changing out personnel as far as committee members on a routine basis of two (terms) and then out you go, sometimes you don’t get a full understanding of what the committee is all about,” he said.

Supervisor Phil Owens agreed.

“I’ve been here, what, a little over 14 years. I’m still learning,” Owens said. “Why do you suppose that this county board has been so successful over the years? Because we have skill; we have knowledge; we have people that have been around the block.”

Supervisor Rick Richard listed a number of topics he has had to learn about over the years, saying term limits would hinder the county.

“We rely on expertise of the committees to make a lot of the votes here, and I don’t think you become an expert in four years,” he said.

Board Chairman Russ Podzilni said board turnover is between 25% and 35% every two years. Turnover still occurs regardless of term limits, he said.

Supervisor Danette Rynes said members of county committees could use more training and information regardless of Thursday’s vote.

Rashkin said while he appreciates the passion supervisors show for their committee work, they should remember that it would be impossible to be an expert.

“We were elected; we were not hired,” he said. “We probably wouldn’t be hired here because we’re probably not qualified to be here. … When other people are elected, they provide administrative oversight. That’s all we can do. No matter if we’ve been here two years or 14 years, we’re not qualified to work here.”