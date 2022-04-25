JANESVILLE
A proposal to allow for hybrid attendance at Rock County Board meetings has been postponed indefinitely.
Several months after initially bringing it up, District 15 Supervisor Yuri Rashkin of Beloit formally presented the proposal to be added to the board’s 2022-24 rules at the board’s annual reorganizational meeting Tuesday, April 19, at the Rock County Courthouse. The County Board Staff Committee voted 8-1 against it the week prior, and the board voted 22-6 to postpone it.
Supervisor Louis Peer of the town of Beloit proposed postponing it until the board could determine several unknown complexities, such as technological questions, how to determine acceptable excuses for supervisors not to attend in person and how to schedule meetings. But it was unclear whether it would be reintroduced after county administration determined a seamless way to integrate meetings in the board chambers.
“All those other things can be worked out and it can be brought forth in a different format if those people wish to do that,” Peer said.
Supervisors are required to be physically present to participate and vote on agenda items unless the board meets virtually, except for committee meetings when the chair allows it. The public is able to view meetings through the county’s YouTube channel or attend in person.
Rashkin lamented the timing of the proposal’s discussion, as coronavirus cases are receding and restrictions continue to be lifted throughout Rock County. However, Rashkin argued the county is still not out of the woods with respect to COVID-19 and he said consideration of the proposal might be the “most impactful” decision by the board.
“As I’m sitting here today, there’s news that strains keep coming,” Rashkin said in the meeting, adding “There will be times we wish we had the ability to be here remotely.”
The board adopted a rule in 2020 that allows for fully remote meetings if the chair and vice chair agree it would be unsafe to meet in person, but a separate amendment put into the 2022-24 rules limits that power to 30 days, requiring a vote by the full board to continue.
Supervisor Ronald Woodman said in the interest of transparency, board business should be conducted exclusively in the board room.
“One of the reasons I ran for this office is because I have many constituents tell me they expect us to be in the board meeting room where they can see us publicly,” Woodman said. “We were elected to be here.”
Supervisor Kim Schneider agreed, saying transparency is lost when the public cannot see county supervisors in person.
Supervisor Tricia Clasen said she values face-to-face communication but expressed concerns about excluding people who have limited access.
“If we want a county board that reflects all of its citizens and opens up the door to a variety of ages and backgrounds who may not be able to get here, then I think we should vote in favor of this,” she said.
As part of the debate, one amendment proposed by Supervisor Mike Zoril would have required any supervisor attending a hybrid meeting virtually to forgo the per diem stipend. Several supervisors expressed concerns with that idea, but the motion to postpone took precedence before the stipend question came to a vote.
Rashkin told The Gazette that discussion amounted to a “red herring” and did not address the root of the issue.
“It just seems like it was taking the eye off the ball,” he said. “If people don’t see the point of it right now, then the time will show that this was the right thing to do.”