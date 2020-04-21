The Rock County Board has two new leaders.
Supervisor Kara Purviance was named chairwoman at the board's organizational meeting Tuesday and will serve for two years. Supervisor Rich Bostwick was voted vice chairman.
Purviance's and Bostwick’s leadership duties begin immediately.
Purviance defeated incumbent Russ Podzilni, the only other board member nominated for the position, by a 17-12 vote.
She has served on the board as a resident of both Janesville and Beloit, which gives her a different perspective, she said. She told the board before the vote that she feels confident taking over the leadership position.
“I think that now is the best time to make the change because we still have Russ with us, and I find that it would be reassuring to have him here to help make this a smooth transition,” she said.
Podzilni expressed concern that Purviance will have less time to dedicate to the job because she works full time as a teacher.
“The job of chair is actually between a 30- and 40-hour job position, and a lot of you don’t realize that," Podzilni said. "I think Kara would have a hard time with that being a teacher.”
Purviance said if she can handle a classroom of 30 students, she can handle 29 adults on the board and could bring fresh ideas as chairwoman.
“I know I’m the person to do that,” she said.
Purviance said choosing a new leader during the coronavirus pandemic might be called into question, but she said she believes board members can make it work.
“Being a good leader means listening to the ideas of those around us. … I would work closely with the vice chair as a cohesive team,” she said.
Bostwick, the new vice chairman, received 16 votes. Incumbent Vice Chairwoman Mary Mawhinney received eight votes, and Supervisor Tom Brien received five.
“I’ve been on the board for 14 years, and I currently serve on four committees,” Bostwick said. “I’m very active in community activities, so I understand what leadership is all about and embrace the challenges that come with it.”