The Rock County Board of Supervisors has a new chairperson.
Supervisor Kara Purviance was selected for the post at Tuesday’s meeting and will be chairperson for the next two years. Supervisor Rich Bostwick was voted vice chair.
Purviance and Bostwick’s leadership duties begin immediately.
Purviance defeated incumbent Russ Podzilni, the only other board member nominated for the position, by a vote of 17-12.
Purviance said she has served on the board as a resident of both Janesville and Beloit, which gives her a unique perspective. She told the board prior to voting that she feels confident in taking over the leadership position.
“I think that now is the best time to make the change because we still have Russ with us, and I find that it would be reassuring to have him here to help make this a smooth transition,” she said.
Podzilni was concerned Purviance would have less time to dedicate to the job because she works full time as a teacher.
“The job of chair is actually between a 30- and 40-hour job position, and a lot of you don’t realize that," Podzilni said. "I think Kara would have a hard time with that being a teacher.”
Purviance said if she can handle a classroom of 30 students, she can handle 29 adults on the board and could bring fresh ideas as chairperson.
“I know I’m the person to do that.”
Purviance said choosing a new chairperson during the coronavirus pandemic might be called into question, but she said she has faith in all the board members to make it work.
“Being a good leader means listening to the ideas of those around us. … I would work closely with the vice chair as a cohesive team,” she said.
Bostwick, the new vice chair, received 16 votes. Incumbent vice chair Mary Mawhinney received eight votes, and supervisor Tom Brien received five.
“I’ve been on the board for 14 years, and I currently serve on four committees,” he said. “I’m very active in community activities, so I understand what leadership is all about and embrace the challenges that come with it.”