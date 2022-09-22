JANESVILLE—A Rock County Board member introduced a resolution Thursday night to cut the county treasurer’s office by half for 2023.
The county treasurer’s 2022 budget was about $432,000. Supervisor Mike Zoril, of Beloit, proposed cutting that to about $216,000 for 2023, a cut of about 50%.
The proposal now is expected to be referred to a county committee for consideration.
Zoril said the “reduced service levels to the public” justify the budget cut, with the office not being open to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Zoril said closing the office was necessary when the pandemic started but that keeping it closed has been “excessive.”
Also in the resolution, Zoril claimed that not offering the in-person service is “discriminatory to unbanked and underbanked residents” who “are disproportionately among lower-income households, less-educated households, Black households, Hispanic households, American Indian or Alaska Native households.” He also wrote it would impact “working-age disabled households” and “households of volatile income.”
“The discriminatory effects of keeping the treasurer’s office closed to in-person transactions are inconsistent with Rock County’s values and vision for diversity, equity and inclusion,” Zoril wrote in the proposal.
County Treasurer Michelle Roettger, who was elected to serve in the role, confirmed to The Gazette this week that her office is still closed to the public, as it has been through the pandemic. Staff have continued to work inside the office, she said.
Roettger said the closure has been for protecting the health of office staff, stating that some in the office are taking care of elderly parents.
Roettger told The Gazette this week that if people come to the office door to make payments, staff members “absolutely” open the door to process payments and have never turned people away. However, that contradicts a post that has been on the treasurer’s office page on the county’s website, that was still there as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
“With the desire to limit the possible spread or exposure to COVID-19 and variants, our office will no longer accept payments in person until further notice,” the post stated.
Also in the proposed resolution, Zoril stated that not all county residents are comfortable leaving “large amounts of cash” in dropboxes without an immediate receipt and that change cannot be provided for cash payments.
County Administrator Josh Smith confirmed that no other offices in the courthouse were closed, other than briefly for lunch hours or staffing issues.
The proposal comes about a month prior to when the county board will vote on its 2023 budget.
