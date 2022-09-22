01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE—A Rock County Board member introduced a resolution Thursday night to cut the county treasurer’s office by half for 2023.

The county treasurer’s 2022 budget was about $432,000. Supervisor Mike Zoril, of Beloit, proposed cutting that to about $216,000 for 2023, a cut of about 50%.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you