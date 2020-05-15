The Rock County Board received more than 100 public comments from residents for its meeting Thursday night about the county health department’s decision to enact a stay-home order until May 26 to stem the new coronavirus after the state Supreme Court struck down a similar order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration.
Twenty of the entries were chosen randomly to be read aloud during the meeting. The rest will be posted on the board’s website, according to Chairwoman Kara Purviance.
Janesville resident and executive director of the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra Edie Baran wrote to the board saying she supports the extension despite shows being canceled.
“On both a personal and professional level, I thank you for extending the safer-at-home order for Rock County. … I commend you for having the courage to make the right move,” Baran said.
The board received the names of people who wrote to the board and kept track of their position on the stay-home order. The number of comments on each side was not immediately available to The Gazette.
Area business owner Bill Perkins said he hopes to be able to open his bar and restaurant soon.
“We represent the responsible owners that need their businesses open to survive among the countless others. The order in place is not fair to business owners,” the letter reads.
Peters explains that he sees people gathering in parks but that his customers are not allowed to eat in his restaurant’s parking lot. He argued that if business owners are responsible, they should be able to operate.
County Administrator Josh Smith said the county is talking to area chambers of commerce to find business owners and community leaders to create a task force that will study and make recommendations to the county on how best to proceed after May 26.
Smith said the county will not extend the current order past that date but that it will likely create a new one with slightly looser restrictions, if possible.
As the county hits certain benchmarks, different kinds of places would be allowed to reopen, a framework that has been introduced at the state and federal levels. Smith said the goal is to assemble the task force in coming weeks.
“I think the goal here really has to be to use this time that we have given ourselves, not without controversy, to develop this plan so that by the time May 26 arrives, or possibly before, we’re able to acknowledge the inevitable—that we’re going to have to at some point … start the process of opening back up and trust that our fellow county residents are going to act responsibly in that way,” Smith said.
County board members also disagreed about the health order, though county attorney Rich Greenlee said health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval has the ultimate authority over the order and that the board does not have the ability to change or modify it.
Sandoval told the board that the health department had to act.
“The bottom line in the decision was we felt that inaction could cause undue suffering and deaths and that we really needed to just buy ourselves a little time and work together so that we not only could bounce back in Rock County economically but safely and that it would be sustainable,” she said.
Supervisor Brent Fox told the board he wants the health department to rescind the order and reopen businesses and the community.
“If our economy doesn’t get a chance to start opening immediately, many businesses large and small will fail,” Fox said.
Fox argued that while he understands that COVID-19 is a dangerous virus, he believes the damage done to the economy by remaining closed is just as dangerous.
“I’m asking the county board, the administrator and the county health officials to reconsider the order and terminate the order before the 20th of May,” Fox said. “The facts just don’t line up in support of extending the stay-at-home order. The curve has been flattened. The hospital systems in Rock County are not being overwhelmed.”
Supervisor Danette Rynes said as a health care worker, she hopes that when the county does decide to reopen, it does it slowly and with requirements such as requiring masks in public.
She said she feels for business owners, but the board needs to think about safety measures before “flipping a switch” to reopen.
“I will tell you I just spent a night in the hospital last night, and there are COVID patients there, so for us to just open everything up would be a mistake without having a lot of rules in place, and I think we as a board can make that happen,” Rynes said.