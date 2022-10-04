Tony King of Janesville delivers a stone at the Blackhawk Curling Club in Janesville in February 2020 during the United States Senior Men’s Curling Association National Championship. The Rock County Board is considering whether to renegotiate the local curling club’s lease of the facility on the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The Rock County Board is considering renegotiating the Blackhawk Curling Club’s building lease at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.
The county board’s General Services Committee suggested Sept. 27 that the lease be renegotiated based on questions about terms in the club’s current lease.
A county board member contends that a March 2021 county resolution to make upgrades on the club’s building at the county fairgrounds violates the lease and the club president contends the resolution upholds the county’s side of the lease.
In March 2021, the county board approved spending almost $95,000 to upgrade the curling club’s facilities at the fairgrounds, including replacing the main Blackhawk Building’s roof and adding a new roof for the bathrooms.
Rock County Board member Mike Zoril contends that county spending violated a term in its agreement with the curling club that states “any new construction or improvements made or contracted for by the tenant shall be at tenant’s expense.”
Zoril, who wasn’t on the county board in March 2021 when the resolution was approved, has called for an investigation to see “whether any county employees or supervisors that were club members” influenced approval of the spending.
Blackhawk Curling Club President Sonja Bagley, meanwhile, said in an email that the improvements authorized in 2021 are covered in the club’s lease terms, citing a different line in the agreement that “maintenance and repair of the exterior of the Blackhawk Building shall be the responsibility of lessor (the county).”
Bagley, who was not the club president in 2021, did not address the part of the agreement referring to new construction.
The county board in March 2021 approved the funding for the building upgrades without discussion. The resolution approving the funds noted that the building’s roof was tin and had several “temporary repairs” and that the public restrooms’ roof was “a shingled roof in need of replacement.”
The current lease agreement allows the curling club to use space at the fairgrounds for free. The club does pay the county $1,000 a year for services that include snow removal, parking lot maintenance and electricity for parking lot floodlights.
Zoril, who also sits on the General Services Committee, also has said he disagrees with allowing the club to use the facility rent-free when the general public would have to rent a similar space.
“Taxpayers should not subsidize a private club consisting of less than 0.1% of Rock County’s population when there will be no rent collected from the club until at least 2038,” Zoril wrote in a statement Monday.
The current lease is up at the end of this year, but the club has the option of renewing it for three more periods. The county can terminate the lease if the fairgrounds are moved to a new location or the buildings are razed.
The club has had a lease at the fairgrounds since 1972, always rent-free.
County Executive Josh Smith and Corporation Counsel Richard Greenlee didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.
