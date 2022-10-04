JVG_221005_CURLING01
Buy Now

Tony King of Janesville delivers a stone at the Blackhawk Curling Club in Janesville in February 2020 during the United States Senior Men’s Curling Association National Championship. The Rock County Board is considering whether to renegotiate the local curling club’s lease of the facility on the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

 Anthony Wahl

The Rock County Board is considering renegotiating the Blackhawk Curling Club’s building lease at the Rock County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The county board’s General Services Committee suggested Sept. 27 that the lease be renegotiated based on questions about terms in the club’s current lease.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Recommended for you