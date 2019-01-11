01STOCK_ROCKCOUNTYCOURTHOUSE
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE

Rock County Board members unanimously approved appointees to the newly formed Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Board on Thursday night, a panel convened with the hope of kick-starting development at the airport.

The majority of members on the airport board are not members of the county board. Each appointee approved to the airport board will serve staggered three-year terms. The committee has six resident members and three county board members.

Rock County Board member Yuri Rashkin proposed an amendment imposing term limits for committee members. The amendment passed unanimously, and it allows each appointee to finish his or her staggered term—which ranges from one to three years—and then serve two full three-year terms. Members must take a year off after their second consecutive term before re-joining the committee.

Rock County Board member Brent Fox, who was appointed chairman of the committee, has said the members of the board will seek to expand the airport’s presence and attract more corporate airplanes.

The board also unanimously appointed Greg Cullen as the airport director Thursday night.

Rock County Administrator Josh Smith said the new committee will tentatively hold its first meeting at noon Tuesday, Jan. 22 at the airport.

