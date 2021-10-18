JANESVILLE
The property tax rate levied by Rock County could decrease by 7% in 2022, according to preliminary budget recommendations made to the Rock County Board.
Rock County Administrator Josh Smith on Thursday, Oct. 14, described the budget proposal to the board that shows the county’s proposed 2022 budget is slightly smaller from 2021 by $1.1 million, bringing the overall budget to $210.9 million.
The budget proposes a property tax rate of $5.42 per $1,000 of assessed property value for 2022, a decrease of 7% from this year. Overall, the total tax levy could increase by $1.1 million to $73.7 million in projected tax revenue for 2022.
Pending large capital projects, including IT upgrades for the Rock County Communications Center and the Rock County Sheriff’s Office construction project, are not included in the overall budget for 2022.
“The board will have to amend the budget once the bids come in next year,” Smith said. “These will be funded through debt service.”
Smith proposed reducing borrowing to $450,000 in 2022 after the county borrowed $4 million in 2021 for highway projects and in preparation of the increased debt service for the upcoming major projects.
“This is the lowest level of borrowing for highway projects in more than a decade,” Smith said.
Smith recommended the board devote $3 million in sales tax revenue and $2 million from general fund revenue for highway projects.
In terms of county staffing, Smith proposed the addition of 56 new county staff positions, 43 of which are “fully state and federally funded.” Federal- or state-funded positions include 32 for the Human Services Department’s Children’s Long Term Support program, six for the Human Services Department’s Community Services program, four public health strategist positions, one bilingual economic support screener, two community support program staffers and one medical records technician for Rock Haven Nursing Home.
Ten new positions could be funded by the county, Smith said, from public works staff, sheriff’s office staff, human resources staff, facilities management and county clerk positions.
The county received an allocation of around $32.7 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. An estimated $5.7 million could be claimed as lost revenue by the county in 2022, Smith said.
“Most of the $32.7 million remains unallocated for future board decisions,” Smith said.
Board committees will review the budget starting today, Oct. 18. A public hearing on the budget will be held Nov. 3 followed by a possible vote by the full board Nov. 9.