What’s next

Public meeting: Rock County will need a conditional-use permit from the city of Janesville to make any changes at the fairgrounds, and a first step in that process will likely come the evening of Jan. 22, when county officials will present their master plan to the fairgrounds’ neighbors and get feedback before presenting plans to the city plan commission, said Brent Sutherland, county facilities director.

Asphalt work: If the city approves, asphalt repair, performed by county workers, will be completed before the 2019 4-H fair, which is set for July 23-28.