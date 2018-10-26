JANESVILLE
With its industrially ornate gated entrances, connections to bike trails, niche retail shops and the nearly complete town square along the west side of the Rock River, Janesville’s freshly-unveiled festival street represents a new, hot corner downtown.
Except where it’s not so hot.
Despite the shiny newness of the festival street and the town square—amenities the city of Janesville and private entities have poured more than $3 million into as part of the ARISE riverfront revitalization—there remain nearby reminders of things from a not-so-bright past.
Officials from the city, Downtown Janesville Inc. and Forward Janesville remarked Friday during the ceremony celebrating River Street’s opening about the pace at which various downtown projects are being completed.
But at a time when public and private stakeholders have begun to reclaim the heart of downtown, vacant and dilapidated properties continue to plague the core of downtown in spots, particularly on the west side. The buildings, more than a few of them, stand like dead weeds at the edge of a garden where flowers have begun to bloom and revitalization has taken root.
Take the former Town and Country restaurant building. A couple of hundred visitors to a grand opening celebration the city held Friday for the festival street might have noticed the building. It's the a half-block-long, mostly vacant, blighted property at South River and Dodge streets.
It sits 50 or so feet from a city seal stamped into concrete in the center of a four-way intersection on the new festival street.
The building's interior for three years has been in a perpetual state of incomplete demolition that was first started in 2015, according to yellowed construction permits that cling to the glass front doors. Its wood and brick façade are a hodgepodge of disrepair, including loose brick, peeling paint and gray primer that covers more peeling paint, according to Friday observations and recent city property inspection reports.
Some of the building's numerous missing windows are covered with painted particle board. Two intact windows that point toward the corner at River and Dodge streets have plastic signs hung inside that announce the building is “For Sale.”
On Thursday, when The Gazette called the property’s owners, Travis O’Connell and Jennifer O’Connell, Travis O’Connell told a Gazette reporter he was behind on a work project and didn’t have time to talk about the former Town and Country.
The O’Connells were more talkative in October 2015, when they told The Gazette they planned to revamp the building, transforming it into a business named “Industry,” a specialty gastropub and eatery that would serve locally-sourced, fresh food, have a microbrewery and leverage future foot traffic from the town square that the city was planning to redevelop just across the street.
In 2015, the city’s ARISE plans were in infancy. Now, they’re beginning to take shape. But the O’Connells plans to revamp the storefronts next to the town square still hangs fire. Industry never opened. The building looks much the same as it has for years, even as some of the landscape nearby has changed for the better.
Since January 2018, the O’Connells have been under orders from the city to repair the former Town and Country’s exterior, including tuck-pointing bad bricks that the city says could crumble loosen, fall and pose a safety risk, and replacing broken windows.
The repairs have gone uncompleted. That resulted in secondary repair notices this summer and a “director’s warning” from city Building Director Tom Clippert’s desk that threatens extra city fees for re-inspection of the property.
Asked by The Gazette this week about the O’Connell’s inaction and what plans they have for the property, the city’s response was bridled. Gale Price, the city’s economic development director, deferred comment to Clippert.
Clippert said the city is enforcing its commercial property maintenance and nuisance property rules. He said there’s more city action pending to spur fixes to the former Town and Country.
In response to an open records request by The Gazette, the city provided documents that show the property has been slated for multiple re-inspections this year since the city first ordered fixes.
In a January 2018 city notice sent to the O’Connells, Clippert wrote: “If the building deterioration is not addressed, the condition of the building will reach a point that will be beyond repair.”
The city in 2014 discussed buying the former Town and Country from a bank that then owned it. At the time, city officials talked about tearing down the property and building a parking structure there.
The O’Connells instead snapped up the five-storefront property, which is at 18-24 S. River St., paying $270,000 for it in 2014, according to Gazette reports.
Before a set of speakers took to the lectern set in front of the pavilion at Friday’s ceremony for the opening, a few young kids played at the interactive water feature in cloudy 51-degree weather.
Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager, said government can move “painfully slow,” but the downtown has seen a lot of progress in her few years in her position.
Before she threw several shirts into the crowd, Deb Dongarra with Downtown Janesville Inc. said downtown will become a “destination” where people stay, eat, live and play.
“People are gonna want to live downtown, and work downtown and own businesses in downtown,” Dongarra said. “And this, my friends, will be good for all of us that live in this community.
“It’s not talk anymore,” she continued. “It is happening.”
John Beckord, president of Forward Janesville, said downtown was “the most underperforming asset of our community.”
“We’re gonna change that,” he said.
On Friday, as City Manager Mark Freitag was readying for the grand opening party for the festival street, he said to his knowledge, the city’s most recent dialogue with the O’Connells has been related to orders to correct disrepair at the former Town and Country.
“I haven’t been inside the property, but it’s not evident from outside of the property that anything significant has been done,” Freitag said.
Freitag said it’s his understanding that inspections have showed that without action, the former Town and Country could be “on the road” to raze-repair orders if no fixes are made.
Freitag said he was unaware the property was for sale, but he said he hopes the O'Connells would either fix the building up or sell it to someone who might.
Freitag turned the conversation toward what he said is going right with public-private efforts to revitalize the downtown's riverfront. He pointed to millions in private funds the ARISEnow group has raised over the last year for projects along the riverfront as evidence some stakeholders downtown and throughout the city are buying into downtown’
He said support for ongoing revitalization through ARISE is now “well above 50 percent” among members of the downtown business community.
“I think every day that goes by with more and more progress downtown to convert those who have been standing on the sidelines watching,” Freitag said. “We’ve got more and more people on the football field backing us up, helping move the ball downfield.”
Freitag ended his remarks at the ceremony praising "exciting times for the city of Janesville" with a call to the crowd.
"Janesville, are you in?"
Gazette reporter Jonah Beleckis contributed to this report.
