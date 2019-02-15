MADISON

Two local legislators jointly proposed a constitutional amendment last week that would narrow the scope of lame-duck sessions, which occur after elections in November and before officials are sworn into office in January.

The amendment proposed by State Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, and Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, would limit the sorts of bills that may be passed, including those that would restrict the powers of statewide officials, during a lame-duck session, a news release from Spreitzer’s office reads.

The proposal comes after Wisconsin Republicans last year passed several sweeping bills during a lame-duck session that reined in the power of Gov. Tony Evers.

“I have heard from Wisconsinites of both parties who think that the lame duck session was wrong,” Ringhand said in the release. “This amendment will make sure that it never happens again.”

Spreitzer said he hopes “our colleagues will join us and send a clear signal to our citizens that the Legislature has heard their disapproval and is ready to begin governing in a calm, considered, and bipartisan manner.”

