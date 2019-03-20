JANESVILLE

Heralded by a bagpipe processional, Janesville Fire Chief Ernest Rhodes was officially sworn into his new position Wednesday at City Hall.

The ceremony brought a close to a months-long search to find a successor to Randy Banker, who in September announced his retirement and in January left the department. The police and fire commission selected Rhodes on Feb. 20 from a pool of four finalists.

Rhodes’ first day was Monday. He will earn an annual salary of $115,000, plus other benefits.

Rhodes comes to Janesville from Missouri, where he spent time as a fire chief outside St. Louis. He most recently served as the director of the state’s emergency management agency and also has experience on several other Federal Emergency Management Agency teams.

Fire department personnel and other city officials filled the council chambers for Wednesday’s ceremony, which began with bagpipes from the department’s honor guard.

City Manager Mark Freitag said Rhodes was the “right person at the right time with the right skill set” to lead the department. The city will hold him to a high standard, Freitag said.

After department chaplain Bruce Gray pinned the badge on Rhodes, the new chief gave brief remarks listing some of his career’s most memorable moments. When he first walked into a fire station as a teenager, he came home “jazzed” and knew what he wanted to do with his life, he said.

Wednesday’s ceremony was the first time The Gazette was able to reach Rhodes for comment.

Rhodes said he is walking into a strong fire department filled with people who care about protecting the city. Some of his top priorities include developing leadership teams and taking preventative action to reduce the risk of fire.

The department will always respond to emergencies, but such preventative action could include resources and education to reduce 911 calls as well as the possibility of a community paramedic program, he said.

The department has no major challenges right now, Rhodes said. Perhaps the biggest one lies in Milton.

Under a shared services agreement implemented under Banker, Rhodes will also oversee the Milton Fire Department. Milton has long searched for a solution to replace its aging fire station on the city’s north side.

Banker and other fire staff compiled a report in January advising against renovations to the existing building. The report recommended building a new station in Milton and possibly building a Janesville/Milton shared station on Janesville’s north side.

Milton’s fire commission could still choose to ignore those recommendations and renovate.

Rhodes said Wednesday that Milton needs a new station, but what that looks like will depend on funding.

Rhodes is also facing a personal, legal challenge. He has a pending lawsuit in Missouri accusing him of age and gender discrimination against older women.

He “absolutely, wholeheartedly denies” the allegations but declined to comment further on the pending litigation.

Police and Fire Commission Chairman DuWayne Severson previously told The Gazette that the commission reviewed the lawsuit during the interview process and was not concerned.