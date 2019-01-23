JANESVILLE

Rock County residents are invited to give their ideas for improving safety at a meeting set for Wednesday, Feb. 27, in Janesville.

The Rock County Safety Series Network will hold the open forum from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the community room at Voigt Music Center, 34 S. Main St., according to a news release.

Ideas and opinions from the session could help guide the 2019-20 program year and future safety series programs, according to the release.

Tony Farrell Sr., a volunteer with the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department and Health Department, coordinates the program.

For more information, contact Farrell at 608-751-2065 or tonyfarrellsr@gmail.com.