The Janesville Fire Department put a fifth paramedic ambulance into service Saturday, addressing a need on the city’s west side.
To staff the new ambulance, two paramedics were hired, according to EMS Deputy Chief John McManus. The new staff and vehicle free up the department’s reserve ambulance, which previously operated out of fire house No. 3.
The result, McManus said, will be faster advanced care to west-side residents. The other four ambulances will also better serve the rest of the city and adjacent townships..
“Now that we're starting to bring the townships into alignment, that's just making the city and all four towns, safer,” McManus said
The greater ambulance coverage will also allow the department to dispatch more personnel to fires and other public safety incidents.
McManus said acquiring an additional reserve ambulance is in the purchasing plan for the future.
Janesville's fire department last added an ambulance in January 2004 when there were about 5,000 calls a year requiring an ambulance. In 2021, the department had more than doubled that volume with about 11,000 ambulance calls, according to the press release.
The fire department also added a 2021 model Seagrave Marauder fire engine last year at a cost of $600,000.
