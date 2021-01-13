The congressmen representing The Gazette’s circulation area split on the vote to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, voted to impeach.
“Donald Trump is responsible for inciting the attacks on our democracy. ... He should have been the one person protecting it the most,” Pocan said during the House debate.
Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, voted against impeachment.
Steil said in a statement the impeachment sets “a horrible precedent” and that “We are spending time on a divisive impeachment one week before the inauguration of the next president. When Congress uses its constitutional powers for political expediency, no one wins.”