WASHINGTON, D.C.

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Monday invited constituents of the 1st Congressional District to call in their questions Tuesday evening.

Steil plans a “telephone town hall” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Participants should call 877-229-8493 and use the code 118308.

News reporters are encouraged to listen but not ask questions so Steil can have more time for constituents, according to the release.

The event comes as Steil filed his July quarterly financial statement with the Federal Elections Commission, which shows he has raised $741,845 for this election cycle, $417,901 of that from individual contributions, and had $706,348 cash on hand as of June 30.

Steil spent $2.28 million on his 2018 race, records show.

No one has publicly signaled intent to run against the first-term congressman from Janesville.