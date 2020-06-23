Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, says he supports some reform measures being considered in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, especially more funding for police.
The Janesville Republican said he does not agree, however, with a ban on no-knock warrants.
Steil was asked for his thoughts on the topic in a news conference Monday, conducted remotely by Jeff Mayers of WisPolitics.com.
No-knock warrants allow police to break into dwellings without announcing themselves. Steil said law enforcement officials he has talked to have told him these warrants are sometimes needed to protect officers' lives.
Breonna Taylor, 26, was shot dead by police using a no-knock warrant on her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13. Her death, along with Floyd’s, was a major focus of nationwide protests in recent weeks.
A Janesville boy was severely injured and disfigured by the explosion of a flash-bang grenade in 2014 by officers using a no-knock warrant in Georgia while the family was visiting there.
The boy's parents, Alecia and Bounkham Phonesavanh, sued and won a settlement with Habersham County.
Steil said a no-knock warrant should be a last resort when officers’ lives could be jeopardized if they announced themselves. He called a no-knock ban “a step too fast, too far.”
Steil said he backs more police training, which he said is supported by both African American leaders and police officials he has talked to in the 1st District.
Steil said law enforcement officials tell him they support a ban on choke holds, and most jurisdictions in Wisconsin already prohibit them, so he doesn’t know that the federal government needs to ban them.
Asked about criticisms police have become militarized, Steil said he thinks law enforcement is best served when decisions are made on the local level because the conditions vary in different cities.
“What I don’t want to see us do is nationalize our police force with a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.
“Out of the hundreds of thousands of men and women that wear the badge to defend our communities, the vast majority do it honorably and for the right reason, but we do need to make sure that they have the resources to do their job,” Steil said.
Steil said he opposes defunding police, but he said more needs to be done to address mental health problems that police often end up handling.
Steil noted support from Democrats and Republicans for change.
“I’m optimistic we’re going to be able to set aside partisanship and be able to actually move forward in support of improving law enforcement, making sure that those men and women who wear the badge to protect us have the resources that they need and the training that they need to be able to do that at the level of professionalism that they often show, and that I think that we all require of our police force,” Steil said.
Steil is a first-term congressman. He faces a challenge in the Nov. 3 elections by one of two Democrats who are vying for their party’s nomination, Josh Pade and Roger Polack.