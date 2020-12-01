JANESVILLE
Rep. Bryan Steil on Tuesday said President Donald Trump’s challenges to the presidential election could be a good thing for democracy.
WCLO radio host Tim Bremel asked Steil if he is now willing to accept the victory of Joe Biden over President Donald Trump.
Steil, who has tweeted the catch-phrase of many Trump backers that “every legal vote” should be counted, responded without using the president-elect’s name.
“What we are watching is the election process playing out as it was actually meant to be done,” Steil told Bremel.
Steil, who won reelection in the 1st Congressional District on Nov. 3, said Trump is using his “legal right to poke and prod … to make sure everything was done appropriately.”
Wisconsin's recently completed recount was accurate, Steil said, and the president has indicated he will appeal the result.
The state Supreme Court announced soon after the Steil interview that Trump's challenge had been filed.
The court system is strong, and if the president puts forward evidence, then he has a case, and if he doesn’t, “the result will stand,” Steil continued.
“In the end, it will give us more confidence in the election system,” Steil said, suggesting that if ways to improve the election system are found through Trump's challenges, “that’s a win.”
The head of Wisconsin's elections board and Gov. Tony Evers on Monday certified the election result, over objections from some Republicans that the certification should wait while Trump files a lawsuit challenging the result.
The recount confirmed Biden won Wisconsin by a narrow margin, about 20,700 votes.
Steil supported the president through Steil's first term in Congress. Steil appeared with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in 1st District campaign stops this fall.
Steil, of Janesville, announced Nov. 22 that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted Monday that he had "fully recovered."
