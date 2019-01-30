The First Congressional District's new representative will hold his first listening sessions Friday and Monday.

Rep. Bryan Steil announced he will hold the sessions in each of the district’s six counties.

“Constituents are encouraged to attend to discuss issues pending in Congress or to request assistance dealing with federal agencies,” according to the announcement.

Those needing additional assistance or special accommodations are asked to call Steil’s office in advance at 608-752-4050.

The sessions in Rock and Walworth counties are scheduled for Monday: