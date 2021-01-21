Rep. Bryan Steil lashed out at Joe Biden on Wednesday as the new president called for unity to solve the nation’s problems.
“Despite promising to work for unity, in his first hours in office President Biden has managed to destroy American jobs, support giving amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants and make plans to enact a radical anti-life agenda,” the 1st District congressman said in a statement.
“On day one, Biden has set the tone for what is to come in his administration: legislating by executive orders, championing massive spending bills and supporting far-left priorities that reverse years of economic growth and job creation,” Steil said.
The Janesville Republican was responding to Biden’s executive order to stop the controversial Keystone XL oil pipeline, Biden’s call for a law to deal with millions of people living and working in the country without legal status, and his plans to reverse a policy of the Donald Trump administration that bans U.S. funding for organizations that provide or refer patients for abortions.
“It is not conventional for a legislator to come out firing immediately without any expression of goodwill to the incoming administration,” said Barry Burden, a professor of political science at UW-Madison who watches partisan politics.
“It’s a hostile stance, and maybe that comes from being a congressman who came to office during the Trump era,” Burden said.
But Burden noted another Trump-era Wisconsin Republican congressman, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Green Bay, was cordial Wednesday:
“The peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of American democracy. I stand ready to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris on the enormous challenges facing our country, and I'm praying for them and their families,” Gallagher tweeted.
Gallagher joined Steil and the other Wisconsin Republicans in the House in opposing the pipeline order, but Gallagher also said he would work with Biden on the country’s problems “despite our political disagreements.”
The Gazette on Thursday asked Steil if he sees any hope for working with the new administration.
“I will continue to work with anyone to help the people of southeast Wisconsin,” Steil responded through a spokeswoman.
“I attended President Biden’s inauguration and heard him talk about unity. Unfortunately, his words ring hollow,” Steil said, because of actions such as Biden’s pipeline order.
“Neither he, nor anyone on his staff, ever reached out to me to ask how this move could impact people in Wisconsin,” Steil continued. “While I will work with anyone to solve problems, I will not be silent when Wisconsin jobs are being destroyed.”
Precision Pipeline of Eau Claire and Michels Corp. of Racine County have contracts to work on the pipeline. Steil plans to meet with Michels Corp. workers on Friday to discuss the pipeline project, Steil spokeswoman Sally Fox said.
Burden and his fellow UW-Madison political scientist David Canon noted that Steil’s statements come at a time that the Republican Party in Congress is split between Trump loyalists and those of the traditional approach, such as Sen. Mitt Romney and the late John McCain.
Canon said it’s not surprising to hear Steil’s statements, however: “Given the mess we are in right now and the multiple crises we are facing, it would be nice if the country would try to pull together the way President Biden was asking yesterday, but it’s going to be tough sell for some people,” Canon said.
Steil’s stance appeals to skeptics of Biden’s agenda, Canon said, and it also shows the split among Republicans. He noted polls show most Republicans still question the legitimacy of the presidential election.
“Clearly, groups of Republicans are not willing to let go of this idea of a stolen election, which obviously has been proven to be a lie,” Canon said.
“To move beyond that, to get people to recognize Joe Biden is the legitimate president, is something Republican leaders are struggling with,” Canon said.
He noted that top congressional Republicans signaled their acceptance of the election by attending the inauguration, even though the outgoing president didn’t attend.
“Until the Republican Party can heal that rift, we can’t have the country unified,” Canon said. “I think the party first has to decide what direction it’s going before you can have that bigger task of pulling the country together.”
If the Republican rejectionists win control of their party, then Steil’s approach could help him raise money and win votes, Canon said.
“But Wisconsin seems in general a state that traditionally preferred less-partisan politicians, more working together, more in the Tommy Thompson mode of governing,” Canon said, referring to Wisconsin’s longest-serving governor, a Republican who was known for his willingness to work with both sides of the aisle.
Steil spoke with less vehemence on WCLO Radio’s “Your Talk Show” on Thursday, when host Tim Bremel asked about Steil’s statement.
“Those are very strong words on the first day of what everybody hoped would kind of be a chance for us all to take a deep breath and try to view each other with a little more respect,” Bremel said to Steil.
Steil responded, in part: “We all need to tone down the rhetoric in D.C. But I do think we need to have a very serious conversation about the policies we need to have going forward, how we keep American workers working, how we’re keeping America healthy, and how we’re keeping our country and our communities safe.”
Later on the station’s “The Stan Milam Show,” host Milam asked prominent Republican operative Brandon Scholz about Steil’s “blistering” of the president.
Scholz said Biden’s orders were not bipartisan. He said no one should be surprised to see Biden issue them, but neither should people be surprised to see Republicans come out against them.
If Biden wants bipartisanship from Congress, Scholz said, he’ll have to offer some of it himself.
“Our politics have become so partisan, so divided, that bipartisan work is really few and far between,” Scholz said.