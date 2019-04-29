Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, will hold a “telephone town hall” for constituents at 5 p.m. Tuesday, his office announced Monday.

To join the conversation, call 855-408-1336 at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

News media are “encouraged to listen in” but are asked not to ask questions, according to the news release.

Steil reported he has held six in-person meetings with constituents since he took office in January, one in each of the 1st Congressional District’s counties. He held two previous telephone town halls, in February and March.