Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, announced he has been appointed to the House Financial Services Committee.
In a news release, Steil pointed to federal over-regulation as a problem for achieving local economic growth.
“As someone who spent 10 years in the private sector, specifically in the manufacturing industry, I saw this firsthand and understand the importance of giving job creators the ability to grow and invest in our workforce,” Steil said.
He added: “I’ve heard from people across the 1st District about the importance of increasing access to home loans and helping families struggling with student loan debt. This committee assignment gives me an important opportunity to address these issues. I will work to ensure the American Dream is within reach of everyone; in particular, making sure individuals are able to buy their own home. We must continue to invest in southeast Wisconsin so we can provide higher wages for workers.”
