Rep. Bryan Steil, R-1st District, announced he has been appointed to the House Financial Services Committee.

In a news release, Steil pointed to federal over-regulation as a problem for achieving local economic growth.

“As someone who spent 10 years in the private sector, specifically in the manufacturing industry, I saw this firsthand and understand the importance of giving job creators the ability to grow and invest in our workforce,” Steil said.

He added: “I’ve heard from people across the 1st District about the importance of increasing access to home loans and helping families struggling with student loan debt. This committee assignment gives me an important opportunity to address these issues. I will work to ensure the American Dream is within reach of everyone; in particular, making sure individuals are able to buy their own home. We must continue to invest in southeast Wisconsin so we can provide higher wages for workers.”

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse