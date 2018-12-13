Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will give a farewell address at noon Wednesday, Dec. 19, in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.
The 1st District Republican from Janesville will retire next month after 20 years in the House of Representatives and three years as speaker.
News media have been invited to cover the speech, which also will be live-streamed on speaker.gov/live.
