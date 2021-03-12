Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has appointed Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, to the Joint Economic Committee.
The committee is one of four standing committees comprising members from both houses of Congress.
“The bicameral and bipartisan nature of this committee ensures that across aisles and legislative bodies, Congress can come together to work for the American people. As a small business owner and union member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades for over 30 years, along with my positions on the House Committee on Appropriations and Committee on Education and Labor, I will always fight to protect the needs of Wisconsinites and working families nationwide,” Pocan said in a statement.
According to the committee's website, its primary task is to review economic conditions and recommend improvements in economic policy.