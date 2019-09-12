A local state lawmaker who sits on a committee involved in a dispute with the attorney general would not discuss the matter with The Gazette on Thursday.

Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, sits on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee, which is involved in a dispute regarding lawsuit settlements said to involve hundreds of millions of dollars in payments to the state.

Republican lawmakers passed laws during the lame-duck session last fall to limit the attorney general’s and governor’s powers. That occurred after the new Democratic governor and attorney general were elected but before they replaced the Republican leaders.

One of the lame-duck laws requires the attorney general to get the permission of the Joint Finance Committee to settle lawsuits.

Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday warned of “serious consequences” in 16 lawsuits if he and the committee can’t come to an agreement.

Democrat Kaul and the Republican leaders of Joint Finance have pointed fingers in recent days about who’s to blame.

Kaul has asked the committee members for nondisclosure agreements before he discusses the terms of settlements with them. The committee has apparently refused, and the two sides have been deadlocked for months, according to news reports.

Loudenbeck on Thursday responded to The Gazette’s request for an interview with a two-sentence statement, focusing on only one of the lawsuits—the one seeking damages from drugmaker Purdue Pharma for its role in the opioid crisis.

“It is my understanding Attorney General Kaul hasn’t agreed with the terms of a tentative agreement for a lawsuit over the alleged role of Purdue Pharma in the state’s opioid epidemic,” the statement says. “The attorney general’s office has not provided Joint Finance Committee members with any information on this case to allow us to make an informed decision. We are not holding up the process.”

Loudenbeck’s office did not respond to emails seeking clarification.

Twenty-three states have reached agreements in the Purdue Pharma suit, but Wisconsin is not among them, Kaul’s office announced Wednesday.

Republican leaders then accused Kaul of playing games, noting he didn’t require reporters to sign secrecy agreements when he told them about the case.