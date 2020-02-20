MADISON
Rep. Deb Kolste, D-Janesville, will not seek re-election, she said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
The state Assembly representative was not immediately available for comment.
Kolste, 66, has represented the 44th Assembly District since 2013. The district includes most of Janesville.
Representatives are elected every two years. Kolste's current term ends Jan. 4, 2021.
Kolste could have run for re-election in the Nov. 3 elections.
No one has announced a run for her seat.
Kolste beat three other Democrats to win her party's nomination when she first ran in 2012. She went on to defeat the incumbent, Rep. Joe Knilans, a Republican.
Any primary this year would be on Aug. 11. Candidates may start circulating nomination papers April 15.
Kolste said she would announce her decision during Thursday’s Assembly floor session. The statement includes this quotation:
“To say that serving as your state representative for the last eight years has been an honor and a privilege would be a huge understatement. As I will say later today on the floor, being in the Legislature has been an experience of a lifetime, but it has certainly not been my lifetime experience. The relationships with my family, friends and community have informed my beliefs, and I hope that is what has been represented in the work that I have done in the Capitol.
"It is a more fervent hope that the politics, especially the politics of power that sometimes are ever present in legislative bodies, have had a much more marginal effect on what I believed we should accomplish as a body."
The former Mercy Health System medical technologist served on the Janesville School Board from 2000 to 2009.