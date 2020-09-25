MADISON
Rep. Debra Kolste announced Friday she has been appointed to the state Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance.
Kolste, D-44th District, is stepping down when her term ends in January. The committee, a key player in budget issues, is controlled by Republicans by virtue of their majorities in the Assembly and Senate.
Kolste replaces Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison.
Kolste said she is honored by the appointment, adding: “Our state is at a critical point in history. We cannot turn our backs on the people we represent who are relying on us to act in their best interest during this crisis. I am pleased to have a seat at the table and am ready to work on whatever is needed to help the people of Wisconsin get through this public health and economic emergency.”