JANESVILLE
City Manager Mark Freitag has some advice for cooped-up Janesville residents: Now is the time to do those things you always wished you had time to do.
That could be spending more time with your kids, cleaning up the yard, finishing a book, starting to crochet again, or pursuing other hobbies or projects.
City officials are sensitive to residents’ concerns about staying home for another month, Freitag said.
“We’re encouraging folks to look for opportunities that are right in front of you,” he said.
Below are answers Freitag gave Friday to questions from The Gazette.
Gazette: How have things been going with the library’s curbside services and the city’s reopened golf courses?
Freitag: Hedberg Public Library has seen about 60 people a day use curbside services, which is a testament to how much Janesville residents value their library, he said.
Golf courses have been used consistently, and golfers are adhering to social distancing guidelines, he said.
Gazette: Has the city created any expense projections to mirror the revenue loss projections presented to the city council this week?
Freitag: No.
The city has projected $250,000 in losses per month through July.
April, which was the first full month under the state safer-at-home order, gave city leaders perspective on the financial repercussions of the pandemic. A first round of “obvious” cuts was announced today based on those predictions, he said.
In a memo to staff, Freitag announced these cost-saving measures:
- A hiring freeze, including seasonal employees, with exceptions for positions deemed essential.
- Cancellation of summer internships.
- Cancellation of all city-sponsored out-of-state travel for the rest of the year unless it is essential for the COVID-19 response.
- Elimination of special projects, including the citywide emergency operations plan, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance study, citizen satisfaction survey, the police department’s community and climate survey, and a salary and benefits survey.
- Cancellation of nonessential general fund contractual services, including crack sealing and City Hall window washing.
- Shift of the street rehabilitation program and fire department vehicle replacement to a future debt issue.
City leaders will meet in mid-May to discuss further cuts or expense reductions.
Freitag expects the city will make month-to-month adjustments depending on what happens at the state and local level.
Gazette: How has the pandemic affected economic development efforts? Have any projects been canceled or postponed?
Freitag: The economic development office has shifted its focus to helping local businesses apply for aid.
Several projects are in various stages of approval. Only one of at least a half-dozen has been delayed, he said.
He declined to share the nature of the project.
Developers of single-family housing projects—Terneus Estates and Briar Crest Meadows—are moving forward with plans for subdivisions.
Gazette: Have any business owners or developers who were eyeing Janesville had to walk away?
Freitag: “None that we are aware of,” he said.
City officials recently met with a developer in Madison who is interested in multiple downtown projects, he said.
Construction is relatively stable, and Freitag thinks the city will continue to grow despite the economic downturn.
Projects such as the Monterey lagoon restoration, the downtown pedestrian bridge, the east-side town square and three apartment complexes are continuing.
City Hall renovations are on hold while crews determine the source of a roof leak.
Gazette: Has the city made any changes because of the pandemic that you think might be adopted permanently?
Freitag: The city has learned important lessons about providing services during a time of change, he said.
City leaders are now at ease with communicating remotely and might use video conferencing for future meetings that involve people who work in multiple facilities.
The pandemic has underscored the importance of emergency planning, and the city will continue its frequent emergency preparedness training.
Gazette: Has the city helped St. Elizabeth Nursing Home since it announced it had positive COVID-19 cases?
Freitag: The city was made aware of cases right away and was able to offer assistance, he said.
The city gave St. Elizabeth, per its request, 100 isolation gowns for its workers.
The nursing home is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s best practices, he said.
The city’s emergency operations division reaches out to all senior care facilities in the city every other day to ensure their needs are being met.