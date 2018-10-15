TOWN OF BELOIT

Residents are invited to comment on the performance of the Town of Beloit Police Department as part of an accreditation process.

The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group will arrive Tuesday, Oct. 23, to examine the department’s policies and procedures, management, operation and support services, Chief Ronald Northrop announced in a news release.

As part of the assessment, the public is invited to comment to the assessment team by phone or in writing.

The public may call 608-728-3782 between 1 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24. Telephone comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the accreditation group’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the police department. The department contact for further information is Sgt. LeAnn Jones, 608-364-2984.

Written comments may be sent to Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group at P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029.

