JANESVILLE
Janesville residents are invited to comment on the performance of the Janesville Police Department as it goes through a professional accreditation process.
The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group plans to arrive in Janesville on March 10 to examine the department’s policies, procedures, management, operation and support service.
The group applies state-of-the-art standards leading to a possible recognition of professional excellence, according to a police news release.
The department has been accredited since 2000.
Comments may be submitted to the accreditors by phone from 1 to 3 p.m. March 11 at 608-373-3485. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the group’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at the front desk of the police department, 100 N. Jackson St.
Written comments may be sent to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Accreditation Group, care of executive director, P.O. Box 528, Hartland, WI 53029 or by email, wileag@yahoo.com.