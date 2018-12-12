To comment

Written comments on the draft environmental impact statement must arrive on or before Dec. 24.

Comments may be emailed to Scott Doig, environmental protection specialist, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, at scott.doig@bia.gov.

They may be mailed to Midwest Regional Offices, U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, Norman Pointe II Building, 5600 W. American Blvd., Suite 500, Bloomington MN, 55347.