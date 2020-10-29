JANESVILLE
Roger Polack said he’ll live in Washington, D.C., while Congress is in session and in the 1st Congressional District the rest of the year, if he’s elected.
The Democrat, who is trying to unseat Republican Rep. Bryan Steil, was in Janesville for a campaign event Thursday at the local Democratic Party headquarters at 111 W. Milwaukee St.
Polack, who attended high school in Racine, has spent much of his career in the nation's capital, with the U.S. Treasury Department and as a lawyer in a large law firm. He and his wife have two homes in D.C., where his wife is an orthodontist. He rented a house in Caledonia last year, when he began his campaign.
“People will see me just as much if not more than they’re seeing Bryan Steil and Paul Ryan before,” Polack said.
Ryan represented the district from 1999 to 2019.
The Republican Party produced an ad saying Polack is “from the swamp and wants to represent the swamp.”
Polack said he wouldn’t be beholden to corporations such as oil and insurance companies that have contributed to Steil’s campaign. Polack has pledged not to accept money from corporate political action committees.
The Steil campaign responded with a statement, saying Steil is proud of the support he has gotten, including money from more than 1,500 southeast Wisconsin residents in the past six months.
The Steil statement accused Polack of receiving most of his individual contributions from outside the district, with nearly $28,000 from attorneys and lobbyists at his former D.C. law firm.
Polack spokesman Christian Duffy said it's not true most of Polack's contributions are from outside the district.
Duffy said Steil received over $600,000 from corporate PACs and has repeatedly shown he represents corporate special interests in Congress, "so I'm not too worried about what Bryan Steil has to say about where our contributions are coming from."
Steil has raised $3.24 million and had $514,289 cash on hand as of Oct. 14. Polack raised $483,251 and had $58,038 on hand.
Polack has not been seen much on the western side of the district. He said he spent “quite a bit of money” on advertising on social media that targets people likely to vote for him and other Democrats and believes he could win if a blue wave sweeps Wisconsin.
The 1st District has chosen a Republican congressman since 1994, but Democrat Barack Obama won the district twice.
Polack appeared for the Joe Biden campaign’s “Soul of the Nation” bus tour along with state Sen. Janis Ringhand, who is not up for reelection, and Sue Conley, who is battling Republican DuWayne Severson and write-in candidate Reese Wood in the 44th Assembly District.
The Biden campaign announced Tuesday that the bus tour, with stops in Beloit and Janesville, would include Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, among others. But the campaign announced Wednesday night that Polack, Ringhand and Conley would be in Janesville.
Biden campaign spokesman Nate Evans said there was no intent to mislead and that Baldwin and others would appear on other tour stops in Madison and Brookfield.
The event was one of several that voters are likely to see in the days leading up to Tuesday's vote.
Steil plans a tour of the eastern side of the district Saturday with Sen. Ron Johnson and Scott Walker, the former governor.
A “Ridin’ with Biden” car parade is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Les Aspin post office in Janesville, 1818 Milton Ave.
Aspin was a Democrat who held the 1st District seat from 1971 to 1993. Ryan introduced the legislation to get the post office named for Aspin.