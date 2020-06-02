JANESVILLE
A local restaurateur has indefinitely postponed plans to redevelop the former Burger King on Centerway into a Mexican restaurant.
City Planning Director Duane Cherek said at a plan commission meeting Monday that Ilir Banushi asked to withdraw his request for a conditional-use permit because of uncertain economic circumstances.
Cherek said Banushi told city staff he intends to pursue his plans once the economy stabilizes.
The plan commission had to, by ordinance, deny the request for a conditional-use permit because a public hearing had been opened and continued from the commission’s May 4 meeting to Monday.
The commission voted unanimously to deny the request with commissioner Steve Knox absent.
Banushi asked the commission to postpone a decision on his conditional-use permit at the May 4 meeting to finalize exterior building plans.
Banushi can submit new plans at any time without penalty, Cherek said.
Plans had been submitted to transform the former Burger King into Miss Tequila’s Cantina, a restaurant with a bar, drive-thru and possibly outdoor seating.
Banushi operates Two Brothers Downtown Pub and Grill in Edgerton and was an original partner in Whiskey Ranch in downtown Janesville.
Plans show Miss Tequila’s would have indoor dining with a bar and a “game room” along with 600 square feet of gated, outdoor seating, including a gas fire pit.
The plan commission would have had to approve the plans for a drive-thru, hence the request for a conditional-use-permit.
The building already has drive-thru windows, but the conditional-use permit had lapsed, city planners said.