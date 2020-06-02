Cedar Crest addition and expansion

The plan commission voted unanimously Monday to approve a conditional-use permit for a new facility and an expansion on the Cedar Crest campus.

Commissioner Steve Knox was absent and commissioner Andrew Udell abstained.

Administrators for Cedar Crest, a senior living facility on the city's south side, plan to build a new facility for memory care and assisted living units and expand its residential care apartment complex.

The addition and expansion would 24 independent senior living apartments, 16 memory care units and 60 assisted living units, according to a city memo.

The plans are part of an initial phase in further redevelopment plans.

A neighbor of Cedar Crest submitted a public comment addressing concerns about cars not stopping at a stop sign near an entrance to the campus and litter from workers and visitors making its way into her yard.

Commission President Kathy Voskuil and member Carl Weber asked city staff to connect the resident with Cedar Crest CEO David Tanck to address concerns.