The plan commission unanimously rejected a developer’s request to modify the city’s comprehensive plan to facilitate a large multipurpose development on Janesville’s north side.
A standing-room-only crowd packed the council chambers and spilled into the hallway to oppose the project known as McCormick Crossing. It would have included commercial space, multifamily housing, townhouses and single-family homes.
Many of those in the crowd live near the proposed development site, which is located southeast of Highway 26 between McCormick Drive and North Wright Road.
The current zoning dictates the land should mostly consist of single-family homes with room for some townhouses and multifamily residential buildings. It could also be used for green space, schools, churches or neighborhood shops, Planning Director Duane Cherek said.
The developer, DK Partnership, earned procedural clearance from the city council two months ago, allowing the project to move to the plan commission.
DK Partnership eventually retracted the plans and submitted new ones. The new submission expanded the amount of commercial space on the 144-acre property and added some space for townhouses, according to city documents.
Both those revisions reduced the space allotted for multifamily housing.
Ron Combs of Combs and Associates, which drew up the site plans, opened Monday’s public hearing by saying the plans were still conceptual and subject to change.
But nearly everyone who spoke after him opposed the project for the same reasons. They said it would add traffic, congestion and noise and that it would potentially decrease the neighborhood’s safety.
Those who live in the adjacent subdivision said they knew when they bought their homes that the land just north of them would eventually be developed. They expected it to be filled with single-family homes in accordance with the city’s 2009 comprehensive plan.
Current zoning says the residential breakdown should be 60 percent single-family homes with the remaining 40 percent divided evenly between townhouses and multifamily housing.
The developer’s plans for the property call for 25 percent single-family homes, 7 percent townhouses and 68 percent multifamily, Cherek said.
The disproportionate housing ratio was one of the reasons city staff recommended the plan commission reject the developer’s request. A few speakers Monday worried that multifamily housing would bring too many people to the area and make the area less safe.
But most said the new commercial development fronting Highway 26 was their biggest concern. The heavy commercial space was another reason city staff opposed the request.
Resident Ryan Hannah said Janesville should focus on redeveloping current vacant commercial properties such as the former Toys ‘R’ Us and empty storefronts inside the mall. The developer’s revised plan, which added commercial space, was an effort to maximize profit and disregarded the larger community, he said.
Many said they were not opposed to development on the land, but extending Janesville’s commercial corridor to the north wasn’t compatible with their collective vision of a quiet, kid-friendly neighborhood, many speakers said.
Another resident, Sheila Williams, said she was concerned that Coldwell Banker was already marketing 106 acres of the site for purchase. A real estate listing shows a price tag of $37 million and touts the land’s commercial zoning and highway visibility.
Dan Weitzel of DK Partnership closed the public hearing and said the many speakers helped him realize his mistakes. He should have been more transparent and sought community feedback earlier in the process.
He recently held a neighborhood meeting at the site, but many could not attend because of the timing or muddy field conditions. Residents who attended said it was disorganized and insufficient.
But Weitzel said he wanted a second chance.
“I made a mistake. I tried doing too much,” he said, “If this neighborhood will let me and the city planner will let me, then I want to work together and try to find a better solution than what we came up with.”
