JANESVILLE
The plan commission on Monday approved a conditional-use permit for proposed duplexes to be built near the future Diamond Ridge apartments.
The commission approved the permit 6-1 with commissioner Andrew Udell voting against.
The commission also voted unanimously to recommend to the city council rezoning the 1.7-acre lot from a B2 community shopping district to an R1D two-family residence district. The city council will vote on the rezoning May 11.
Property owner and developer Scott Murray plans to build eight duplexes at 1212 Mayfair Drive, according to a city memo.
The property will act as a transitional area from the Milton Avenue commercial corridor to the east and single and two-family residences to the south and west, said Brian Schweigl, senior planner.
Diamond Ridge, a 115-unit apartment complex, is being constructed north of the lot.
Sneakers bar, Rogan’s Shoes and NAPA Auto Parts abut the east side of the property.
To accommodate the project, the commission allowed the property to proceed as a planned unit development with 1.7 acres. Planned unit developments are typically at least 2 acres, but the ordinance allows the commission to accept variances for properties as small as 1 acre.
Murray has owned the property for seven years and has pursued other plans for residential development, none of which ever made it to the plan commission, Schweigl said.
Commissioner Barry Badertscher asked if the city thought this plan could be successful considering the owner’s past attempts never advanced to the commission.
City staff gave the project a favorable recommendation.
Commission Chair Kathy Voskuil said there is never a guarantee with any planned development.
Udell said he voted against the permit because the proposed exterior of the buildings looked “poor” and he saw nothing in the plans that he felt would beautify the property.
Plans show the buildings would be two stories with two entrances for each unit and windows on each floor. Each unit would have a one-car garage and patio area.
Two duplexes would have three bedrooms and the other six would have two bedrooms, according to the city memo.
Commissioner Carl Weber asked staff to talk to Murray about adding some kind of screening device, such as trees or fencing, to keep car headlights from shining into homes on Woodman Road.
Commissioner Doug Marklein suggested the owner make sure prospective tenants are aware of Sneakers’ outdoor volleyball area and the potential for noise from the bar property.
Because Sneakers was there first, Marklein believes the onus should be on Murray to make sure tenants are aware of potential noise.
Murray was the only person to submit comment for the public hearing, saying he agrees with conditions laid out in the conditional-use permit.