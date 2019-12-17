JANESVILLE

Doug Marklein wrote “flexible” in his plan commission meeting notes about 10 times, he said.

That was the word commissioners and officials involved in planning the redevelopment of the former General Motors assembly plant site used to describe its preliminary development plan, which the commission approved Monday night.

The plan passed by a 6-1 vote with commissioner Andrew Udell abstaining. It will be used as a road map and marketing tool for the new Centennial Industrial Park, Planning Director Duane Cherek said.

William Mears of Coldwell Banker Commercial piqued the interest of the couple dozen people at the meeting when he said he has talked to a number of parties interested in building on the site.

Joe Stadelman of architecture firm Angus Young Associates said there is “a lot of interest” in the site.

Nothing in the preliminary plan is set in stone, said Jacob Blue, an architect with Ayres Associates of Madison. It includes zoning for industrial, residential and mixed uses. Changes to the plan will be dictated by who might be interested in building at the site and future requests from the plan commission, Blue said.

All proposals for development will have to go to the plan commission for approval after public hearings, Cherek said. That requirement is part of the city’s efforts to make redevelopment a “transparent” process, plan commission chairperson Kathy Voskuil said.

The city council in 2016 approved creating an overlay district at the site to ensure all development would have to be approved by the city.

City staff gave the commission six things to consider before voting to approve the plan. Those were:

Whether to eliminate a proposed rail spur that would extend into an area of the project marked for mixed use.

Whether to change the use of a northwest outlot along Academy Street from light industrial to residential.

Whether to restrict or eliminate truck usage on Kellogg Avenue.

Landscaping that might be used as a buffer between industrial and residential areas.

The potential for an 8-acre parcel on the northwest side of the site that is not owned by Commercial Development Company to be part of future redevelopment.

Whether all future redevelopment will adhere to the city’s design standards.

Cherek said city staff made those suggestions to spur discussion and that staff members supported the plan with or without those changes.

Commissioners said the plan’s flexibility and the ability for the commission to review and demand changes to development proposals were reasons not to add many restrictions to the preliminary development plan.

Two amendments were made to the plan before approval. The first was to reclassify the Academy Street outlot, designated as W1 in the plan, as mixed use.

Planners considered marking the W1 lot as residential but were concerned about contamination that might be found in environmental studies because the site was once used for wastewater treatment, Blue said.

Changing the designation to mixed use allowed for more flexibility.

The second amendment allowed the provisions of the overlay district to be included in the plan’s appendix.

The commission extensively discussed proposed rail features on the site but made no changes to those proposals

Access to rail lines makes the site attractive for industrial redevelopment, Blue said, but Mears of Coldwell Banker said he has talked to some people who would not be looking to use them.

Cherek said the owner of the property along Cherry Street adjacent to the site will likely be interested in selling the property, which would ensure continuity of the industrial park.

Commissioners said they were not comfortable including that land in the plan so long as it is owned by another party.