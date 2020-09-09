JANESVILLE
Cedar Crest’s second phase of expansion cleared the plan commission Tuesday night when the panel voted to approve a conditional-use permit amendment and rezoning for the senior living community.
The expansion awaits city council approval of rezoning and approval of final plans after five commissioners voted in Cedar Crest’s favor. Commissioner Andrew Udell abstained from the vote and commissioner Steve Knox was absent.
Cedar Crest intends to build six 10-unit independent senior living apartments and an amenity building on 9.6 acres of land between Water’s Edge Drive and the Rock River on the city’s south side. To accommodate construction, the land must be rezoned from R3M, a medium-density residence district, to R3, a general residence district, according to a city memo.
A set of 11 duplex town homes are planned on a 0.8-acre parcel adjacent to the apartment complexes. This requires rezoning from R1, a single-family residential district, to R3M.
David Tanck, CEO of Cedar Crest, said demand for senior living facilities in Rock County is high and will likely remain so for another 10 years.
The plan commission earlier this year approved a conditional-use permit for Cedar Crest to build an addition to its main facility and a detached community-based residential facility building.
In 2019, Cedar Crest got approval to build 11 duplexes and three single-family homes on the southern portion of the campus. Those buildings are under construction.
The 2019 and earlier 2020 approvals made up the first phase of the nursing home’s expansion.
A conditional-use permit amendment for the second phase plans was approved with the following conditions:
- Compliance with a Sept. 3 site plan review letter.
- Public utility improvements made in accordance with a memorandum of understanding between the city and Cedar Crest.
- Recording of a certified survey map.
- Approval of modifications to building elevation plans.
- Conveyance of an easement by the city council to construct a sidewalk and pier improvements within the adjoining public greenbelt.
Cedar Crest hopes to construct a paved path from the amenity building to a planned pier over the river. The path would extend through the adjacent public greenbelt, according to the memo.
Commissioner Doug Marklein asked Cedar Crest officials whether the public would have access to the improvements made through the greenbelt.
Tanck said he did not have an answer Tuesday night but would look into the question as plans progress.
No members of the public spoke during public hearings for the amendment and rezoning.