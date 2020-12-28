JANESVILLE
As many did in 2020, my fiance and I adopted a dog this year.
We had hoped to adopt one for quite a while and finally thought it was the right time because we had an abundance of time on our hands.
While scanning through Janesville's pet license data for 2020, I learned our 8-year-old boxer/heeler mix shares his name, Bear, with at least 15 other dogs in Janesville.
That might seem like a lot, but popular local dog names such as Abby, Bailey, Bella, Buddy, Cooper, Jack, Lilly, Lucy, Max, Ruby, Toby and Zoey have 20 or more licensed pets connected to each of them.
Each year, The Gazette looks over pet license data to remind residents to register their cats and dogs for another year.
All cats and dogs ages 5 months or older that live in the city must be licensed, according to city ordinance.
Licenses cost $15 for animals that are spayed or neutered and $25 for animals not spayed or neutered.
License fees help offset the cost of the city's contract with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, which houses lost pets and performs other animal-handling duties in the city.
The city pays the humane society $125,000 annually for its services rather than operating a citywide animal control service.
Pet licenses are available until March 31, when a $30 late fee will be added. Keeping an unlicensed pet can cost an owner $263 in fines.
There were 4,039 dogs and 1,043 cats licensed in Janesville in 2020. The true number of dogs and cats in the city is likely much higher, considering that not all pet owners register their animals.
Despite national reports of animal adoptions increasing during the pandemic, licenses in the city dropped from 2019, when 4,447 dogs and 1,087 cats were registered.
The decrease could reflect an unwillingness among owners to register rather than a decrease in pets citywide.
Mixed-breed dogs—some identified with breeds and some just labeled as "mixed"—make up a fair portion of the city's canine friends.
It is difficult to discern exactly how many dogs are considered mixed breed because of inconsistencies in spellings and unclear abbreviations in the license records. But well over 200 dogs on the list have the word "mix" in the breed.
Variations of Labradors, German shepherds, Chihuahuas, Shih Tzus and boxers are among the most popular breeds of licensed dogs.
No matter the name assigned to their pets, owners must show updated rabies vaccination certificates and proof of spaying or neutering when applying for a license. Proof of spaying or neutering will get owners a discounted fee.
Applications are available online or at City Hall, 18 N. Jackson St.
Permits for Paw Print Park, the city’s fenced dog park, also are available.