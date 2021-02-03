MADISON
The People’s Maps Commission invites public comment on the upcoming redrawing of legislative district lines.
The comments will be received in advance of an online hearing for the 1st Congressional District on Thursday, Feb. 11.
The hearing is set for 5:30-8:45 p.m., part of an effort of the state Department of Administration to counter what many call gerrymandering that both Democrats and Republicans have done over the years.
Current maps for Assembly and state Senate districts heavily favor Republicans, who redrew them after the 2010 Census.
The nonpartisan commission plans to issue maps that make impartial districts, rather than favoring one party or the other, but these maps will not have any authority. Some have suggested the maps could come into play as the Republican Legislature and Democratic governor battle over redistricting in a process that is likely to be settled in court.
Anyone wishing to testify at the hearing must register in advance by 5 p.m. Tuesday by visiting the People’s Maps Commission website, gazettextra.com/maps.
Written comments can be submitted online at gazettextra.com/comment.