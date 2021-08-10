JANESVILLE
Under a new city rule, dogs will still be allowed inside Janesville’s two city-owned cemeteries, but from now on, they must remain leashed.
That’s a less stringent restriction than a new rule city council member Paul Williams said he sought through an ordinance change that was shot down by the rest of the council Monday: an outright ban on dogs in city cemetery properties.
Williams seemed nonplussed Monday night after the council voted 6-1 to place signs at the city’s Oak Hill and Dillenbeck cemeteries notifying dog owners they must keep their pets leashed while at city cemeteries.
Williams was the only council member to vote for a full moratorium on pooches at the city’s cemeteries. He said he considers dogs running—and doing their business—inside cemeteries a “desecration” of land meant to be a dignified final resting place for humans.
Williams said most of his family, including his parents, is buried at Oak Hill. Williams said other families with relatives buried at the scenic, hilly cemetery on the city’s northwest side have complained recently that dog owners are allowing their canines to run at the park unleashed.
He said families also have complained that they have witnessed dog owners allowing their pets to urinate or defecate directly on grave sites or grave markers.
He said he has seen people pull their vehicles into the cemetery and let their dogs out unleashed to run around the graveyard unattended.
“It’s a cemetery, not a dog park,” Williams said Monday. “The way I was raised is that cemeteries are a place for respect, not only for the deceased but for the mourners. It’s hallowed ground.”
Some other nearby Wisconsin cities, including Milton and Madison, specifically prohibit dogs in city cemeteries, but Janesville has never had such a ban in place.
At the time most of the city’s dog ordinances were written, the city had not yet taken over ownership of the 80-acre, wooded Oak Hill cemetery, or the much smaller family plot at Dillenbeck off Highway 14.
But the city prohibits dogs in city parks for most of the year. And with the exception of the city’s open dog run and fenced dog park on the south side, Janesville requires dogs to be leashed on public property.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Committee recommended the council stop short of a full ban on dogs in city cemeteries and instead favored signs to remind people of rules on leashing dogs in public.
Among reports he has gotten, Williams said one resident whose property backs up to Oak Hill Cemetery drew a recent visit from police after someone saw her scoop her dog’s “dog-doo” out of her own yard and fling it into the cemetery lawn to get rid of it.
Although Williams finds such animal and human behavior offensive, he said he’s “pro-cemetery,” not “anti-dog.”
City council members Douglas Marklein and Susan Johnson on Monday openly opposed the idea of a dog ban in cemeteries.
Marklein says he knows one woman who promised her late husband that she and their dog would visit his gravesite together.
Marklein kept referring to the dog by name as “Cuddles.”
Marklein didn’t think a full ban would stop most people from taking their pooches to cemeteries, but he hoped some prominently placed signs might encourage people to leash their dogs and pick up after them.
Other council members, including Paul Benson, said it doesn’t seem that policing of a cemetery dog ban or even leash rules would be easily enforceable under the Janesville Police Department’s current staffing and public safety priorities.
Williams said the “24,000 people” buried in Oak Hill cemetery have rights, and he vowed to introduce another full ban on dogs in graveyards in the future.
“People have the right not to have their final resting place used as a restroom,” Williams said.