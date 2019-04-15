Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan holds a news conference on Capitol Hill when he was speaker of the House of Representatives last year.

SOUTH BEND, Indiana

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan will lecture at the University of Notre Dame starting this fall, the university announced Monday.

Ryan, a Janesville native and resident and prominent Republican politician, will guest-lecture in political science and economics during the school year.

Notre Dame pointed out it also recently announced two Democrats as “professor-of-the-practice appointments.” They are former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly from Indiana and former White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough.

“Like Ryan, they bring experience at the senior-most levels of government, providing Notre Dame students with firsthand knowledge and insights that are difficult to find elsewhere,” the university’s statement reads.

Ryan was expected to lecture on "the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics, among other topics."

Ryan also will speak at a conference hosted by Notre Dame’s Wilson Sheehan Lab for Economic Opportunities and the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, the university said.

Ryan recently ended a 20-year career in the House of Representatives that included a run for vice president, in 2012.

Ryan's brothers Stan and Tobin both earned bachelor's degrees in economics from Notre Dame, and Ryan has visited the campus many times over the years, the university said.

The announcement quoted Ryan as saying: “As an Irish Catholic from the Midwest, the University of Notre Dame has always held a special place in my heart. It is an honor to be part of a university where Catholic principles, robust debates, academic freedoms and diverse viewpoints are allowed to flourish.

"As much as I hope to impart as a lecturer, I know that I will learn a tremendous amount from Notre Dame’s remarkable students as we discuss the big challenges before our nation and collaborate on how best to address them.”

