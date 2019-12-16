Former speaker of the House and Janesville native Paul Ryan has joined an effort to help Republicans redraw voting districts in their favor after the 2020 Census.

The Republican State Leadership Committee announced last week that Ryan and two other former Republican speakers—John Boehner and Newt Gingrich—will lead the group’s Speakers Advisory Council.

The council will provide “critical support to the RSLC’s recently-launched ‘Right Lines 2020’ initiative,” according to a news release.

Ryan is quoted as saying Democrats are targeting state legislative races so they can control redistricting.

“The threat this poses to the conservative principles that guide our country and the policies that keep our families safe, healthy and working cannot be overstated,” Ryan said. “The RSLC is leading the fight to protect state and congressional districts from liberal gerrymandering. ...”

Republicans redrew voting districts in a number of states after the 2010 Census, making it easier for their party to maintain Republican legislative majorities, including in Wisconsin.

An analysis by The Associated Press found Republicans benefited far more than Democrats from the last round of redistricting.

The news release says the initiative will support Republicans in key states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Texas and Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Democrats, who lost lawsuits to force a change in the Republican-drawn districts, have pushed for redistricting reform. Some point to Iowa as a model for a nonpartisan redistricting process every 10 years.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that federal courts can’t decide partisan gerrymandering cases.

Republicans have not been the only ones guilty of gerrymandering.

In Maryland, where Democrats gerrymandered legislative districts, the Republican governor has called for an independent redistricting commission.

The nonpartisan League of Women Voters has announced a “fair maps” effort to drum up support for changes.

On Thursday, Rock County Board member Richard Bostwick introduced a resolution calling for an advisory referendum to allow county voters to express their opinions of a “fair maps” effort.

A Ryan spokesman did not respond Monday to a request for comment.