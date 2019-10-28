JANESVILLE

Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan on Monday announced the formation of a not-for-profit organization with offices in Ryan’s hometown of Janesville.

The 501(c)(3) the American Idea Foundation, will partner with community organizations, academics, and lawmakers who are working on fighting poverty, increasing economic opportunities, and advancing evidence-based public policies.

These were “the hallmark of Speaker Ryan’s career,” according to a news release.

Ryan will serve as the president of the foundation.

Ryan told a Janesville audience in April that he was working to establish the foundation out of an office at at 101 S. Main St.

Andy Speth, Ryan's longtime chief of staff, was to run the foundation, Ryan said. His longtime campaign finance director, former Janesville School Board president Susan Jacobson, was also on the staff.

“The American idea means the condition of your birth does not determine the outcome of your life, and I am excited this foundation will educate individuals about solutions and efforts that give more people the opportunity to realize their versions of the American Dream,” Ryan said in a news release.

“ Operating at the intersection of academics and local, grassroots organizations around the country, the American Idea Foundation will identify real-world initiatives that are achieving measurable results, highlight these efforts, and work with policymakers to expand them,” Ryan continued. “The American Idea Foundation will demonstrate that it is the bottom-up dynamism of individuals and communities that truly makes America a land of prosperity. I wholeheartedly believe the foundation can make a real difference and help those organizations working to expand opportunities across the county. I cannot wait to get started on this endeavor.”

The announcement was timed to coincide with the anniversary of the dedication of the Statue of Liberty on October 28, 1886, according to the news release.

Two YouTube videos, Freedom is the Victor and Our Story were released in conjunction with the announcement.

