JANESVILLE
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the city to shelve some of its strategic plans for 2020, but City Manager Mark Freitag said the city is still in good shape.
The city council held a special meeting Tuesday to review progress on the strategic plan and begin workshopping ideas for the 2021-2025 strategic plan, which the council will approve in December.
The plan is broken down into nine goal areas, each paired with tasks to be completed annually or in specific years.
A city presentation reported the progress on the strategic plan:
- 70% of tasks are in progress, down 9% from this time in 2019.
- 14% have been deferred, up 13% from 2019.
- 10% have been completed, down 4% from 2019.
- 5% have not been started, down 1% from 2019.
- 1% are waiting on other organizations for action, up 1% from 2019.
Some projects have been deferred because of financial setbacks caused by the pandemic, while others are slowed because of staffing, said Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager.
Council member Doug Marklein applauded city staff for deferring projects because both the city and many residents are experiencing economic hardship or changes.
He said it is imperative that the city not increase property taxes next year as those challenges continue.
Marklein also said now is a good time to do maintenance on facilities that are closed during the pandemic.
City staff is looking at moving up needed repairs at the senior center, which is expected to be closed for months, Freitag said.
City council members had little to say and asked few questions about the 2020 progress.
Looking ahead, council members Jim Farrell, Susan Johnson and Paul Benson said they wanted the city to investigate solar energy for city facilities in 2021 rather than 2024.
"Climate change does not wait," Farrell said.
Johnson asked Freitag about efforts to improve safety along the Rock River after the recent drowning death of 9-year-old Madison Billups.
Johnson asked whether a third-party expert or consultant would be hired to weigh in on river safety, but Freitag said he believed the fire and public works departments had enough experts to make those decisions.
Public Works Director Paul Woodard is looking into safety improvements and where they could be implemented.
Freitag said it would be impossible to fence the entire river. Fencing has been a common suggestion from residents looking for improvements.
Council member Paul Williams asked whether the city was still spending money on a proposed indoor sports complex.
All sports complex activity is on hold until private fundraisers can resume, Freitag said.
Benson said he wants city officials to look into adding a roof to the downtown parking garage on Parker Drive, making Main Street a festival street between Milwaukee Street and Pease Court, and to reconsider the designs of service roads along Milton Avenue.
He said his suggestions come from residents' feedback.
One 2020 project that was deferred was a feasibility study on a City Hall wellness clinic. Farrell said he supported pursuing any projects that could alleviate health care costs for the city.
Freitag has said the city is struggling to manage its self-insured health insurance program for employees because of rising health care costs.
Studies show onsite wellness clinics drive down health care costs, he said.
Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue said the health advisory committee is evaluating other options for health insurance, including the possibility of the state or other organizations taking over the city's health insurance.