JANESVILLE
The great outdoors beckons more strongly during this pandemic.
The call of the wild is so strong that it concerns the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Eric Cisneros said deputies have been hanging out along local streams the past two weekends to remind boaters they are not allowed to launch canoes, kayaks or other boats without personal flotation devices, sometimes called life vests.
Cisneros said deputies have encountered more than 200 boaters or tube-floaters each day.
A common response: “We thought life vests were only for motorboats.”
That’s not true. Even people floating downstream on inner tubes must have Coast Guard approved flotation devices within reach, Cisneros said.
Deputies have frequented spots on Turtle Creek near the Walworth County line, at Sweet-Allyn Park in Shopiere, and on the Yahara River at Murwin Park in Fulton.
People have been mostly cooperative, and Cisneros said he prefers to educate rather than ruin somebody’s weekend with a $232 ticket.
Murwin Park was the site of a canoeing fatality in May 2019, when a 14-year-old-girl apparently was caught under a log and died after being pulled out, despite heroic efforts by a relative and a State Patrol officer.
The Murwin Park area has a special hazard because people will launch where the river is relatively calm, but the river suddenly runs faster as it rounds a bend, and inexperienced boaters might not be ready for it, Cisneros said.
Two adults and a young girl were caught at that river bend earlier this summer and capsized, he said.
Another problem is people underestimating the time it will take them to finish their trip. That happened last weekend, when boaters who put in at Sugar River Park found themselves on the river after dark and became disoriented, Cisneros said.
“If they are new to the sport, they need to understand there are dangers out there in the water,” he said. “It could turn into a bad day quickly.”