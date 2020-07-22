JANESVILLE
Kathy Strommen wants to be done looking out her window and seeing the deteriorating walls and sheets of plastic hanging from the duplex that sits about 6 feet to the west.
Jim Arndt, owner of the duplex at 2421-2423 Johnson St., said he is doing all he can to get the property to comply with the city's building codes after regaining ownership in the fall.
Among the challenges was the temporary inability of the city to enforce property maintenance because of the statewide safer-at-home order.
City Housing Director Kelly Bedessem on July 7 sent Arndt a director's warning mandating improvements be finished at the property by Wednesday or else a property maintenance inspector would reinspect the property for a fee.
Arndt said Wednesday he had been painting the front of the house and had ordered siding for the rear, which should arrive next week.
A city inspector performed an inspection Wednesday afternoon, Bedessem said. She did not say whether a citation would be issued.
Strommen, who has lived at the adjacent property for about 25 years, said she wants to see the property fixed and has concerns about her property value declining.
"I don't meant to be petty about it, but if they're not taking care of the building, what makes you think they will care about anything else?" Strommen said.
Strommen said there have been concerns about the state of the building for years, but they subsided when the previous owner was living there.
But when the last owner died, Strommen said the building fell into further disrepair, leading her to reach out to city workers and the city council for help.
The city in September issued Arndt an order to repair exterior walls and siding by Oct. 21, according to city documents. That order was issued less than a week after Strommen made a complaint to the city's Neighborhood and Community Services Department.
Strommen has continued to correspond with the city over the property and thinks the city has been too accommodating in pushing for repairs.
Director of Neighborhood and Community Services Jennifer Petruzzello in a June 8 email to Strommen said Arndt did not regain ownership of the property until November, when the weather makes it difficult to make exterior repairs.
Arndt had been party to a land contract with a man who died last year. It took months for him to take ownership of the property, Arndt said.
The city granted Arndt an extension to have the property up to code by spring, Petruzzello said.
Then the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing statewide safer-at-home order halted the city's property maintenance enforcement activities from March 24 to May 21, Petruzzello said.
The city gave Arndt a final extension to July 1, Petruzzello said.
Arndt says the building is "completely habitable" but does need some paint and work on the exterior. Tenants currently live in the building, he said.
Strommen said she finds it "sad" the property has been kept in such a state.
Arndt owns several rental properties in Janesville and said it is difficult to devote a lot of time at once to a single property.
The work needed on the duplex is routine, Arndt said, and he intends to put it on the fast track.
"This is my life's work," Arndt said. "I have no intention of walking away."