JANESVILLE

A parking lot across the street from the Janesville Police Department will be the new lot designated for homeless overnight parking in Janesville.

The Janesville City Council on Monday voted unanimously to change the location to a municipal lot at 105 N. Jackson St. and to make it legal to sleep overnight in the lot until March 31.

An amendment proposed by council President Rich Gruber directs city staff to discuss transferring responsibility of overnight homeless parking to another entity better equipped to help homeless residents.

The change will go into effect as soon as city staff can move signage and cameras to the new lot.

The council responded to the outcry of about a dozen people who live and work near the current overnight parking location in North Traxler Park.

The council in July voted to allow people to sleep in their cars in the park between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. The plan was to allow overnight parking from Aug. 1 to Oct. 31 while city staff compiled a report to be presented in January.

The city proposed extending the ordinance to March 31. An average of about four people per night used the lot, according to a city memo.

Janesville police said in a memo there were few crimes reported while the ordinance was in effect, and no fire or EMS calls were made, said Maggie Darr, assistant to the city manager.

But those who spoke during a public hearing Monday painted a different picture.

David Lubkeman, who owns Riverside Motorsports, said he saw an increase in crime, including theft of scrap metal, carburetors and tires; public urination; and theft of electricity by people using outlets to plug in phones and space heaters.

Others said they saw a man who they thought was pimping out prostitutes in the park.

Deputy Chief Terry Sheridan and Sgt. Dean Sukus of the Janesville Police Department said many incidents police learned about were reported after the fact with no evidence for police to investigate.

It would be difficult to prove such crimes were linked to homeless overnight parking because they happen all over the city, the officers said.

Sheridan and Sukus added they do not discredit the public’s concerns and encourage people to report suspicious activity to police.

Other concerns included people staying in the park all day, sex offenders being in the park, disruption to the neighborhood and the upcoming cold winter that could pose danger to people sleeping in cars.

The city is prepared to place a portable toilet that can function in cold weather at a cost of $75 per month. That money would come from the parks budget, Darr said.

Sleeping in cars in winter is not ideal, but people will do it regardless, and the city wants to provide a safe place for those who do, Darr said.

The city is not liable if anyone were to get sick, suffer an injury or die in the parking lot, Darr said.

Representatives from ECHO go to the lot at least twice a week to help people sleeping in cars. Many people sleeping in the lot are newly homeless and have jobs, said Jessica Locher, executive director of ECHO.

The city decided against using the Jackson Street lot last summer because some people who might need to park overnight could be deterred from doing so outside the police station, City Manager Mark Freitag said.

City councilor Doug Marklein said people should not assume homeless people are criminals. The lot across the street from the police station should provide comfort to those sleeping in cars.

Councilor Tom Wolfe questioned whether the city should be in the business of overseeing homeless parking, but now that the city has done so, it won’t be able to stop, he said.

He also said neighborhood parks are not a good place for overnight parking. He clarified his position didn’t stem from NIMBYism, using an acronym that stands for “not in my backyard,” but rather from his belief that the parking ordinance is not compatible with parks.