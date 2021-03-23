JANESVILLE
Downtown wine walks, which combine browsing storefronts with a little alcohol, will be easier to organize under an ordinance change approved Monday.
On a 6-1 vote, the city council approved changing city ordinance to allow outdoor possession, service and consumption of wine during wine walks within the boundaries of the Downtown Business Improvement District. Paul Williams cast the sole opposing vote.
The change will streamline the licensing process to allow outdoor consumption during such events without forcing the BID board to apply for additional permits for each walk, according to a city memo.
Existing ordinances let event coordinators request a B5/B6 permit, which allows alcohol to be consumed on public sidewalks within a given area.
That permit allows patrons at any licensed establishment in that area to consume any kind of alcohol on the sidewalks, which is far broader than what wine walk organizers intended, according to the memo.
Wine walks can be held twice a year under state statute and are generally used to promote downtown businesses by creating foot traffic, said Dave Godek, interim finance director.
Organizers pushed for the change to allow for easier adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines during the events. Allowing people to drink wine outside can free up space inside buildings and deter people from clustering, according to the memo.
Williams said he objected to the ordinance change because most residents don’t know the boundaries for the BID district. It also would be difficult to enforce, and he said he did not believe it was in line with state statutes.
Williams is a vocal supporter of alcohol regulation and president of the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee. He said guidance from Julia Sherman at UW Law School’s Alcohol Policy Project indicated the ordinance change would be difficult to enforce.
He said a Department of Revenue official he reached out to had concerns about the change following state statute.
City Attorney Wald Klimczyk said the ordinance change was legal. He said some of the concerns from the Department of Revenue were council policy issues rather than state statute issues.
City Manager Mark Freitag said local police officials believe they have the capacity to manage such events.
Council member Susan Johnson floated the idea of mandating glass containers for alcohol rather than plastic cups in an effort to reduce littering and waste.
The city typically opposes the use of glass containers at public events because broken glass can introduce safety hazards, Godek said.
Council member Paul Benson, who works downtown and lives near the downtown area, said he has never seen previous wine walks cause littering or trash concerns.
Benson, a former member of Downtown Janesville Inc., said he believes the group and events are established well enough for the council to trust that the wine walks will be well managed.
Council President Sue Conley agreed, adding the events are typically focused more on shopping than the consumption of alcohol.
Patrons are given 2 ounces of wine per stop along the walk, which is 3 fewer ounces than what the National Institutes of Health considers a standard drink of wine.